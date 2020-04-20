STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Choose between Modi, Gehlot if you want ration: Rajasthan MLA to woman

The video was reportedly shot during a ration kit distribution programme at Soniyana village, Begun Tehsil, on April 17 and has now gone viral, drawing criticism from Opposition leaders.

Published: 20th April 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A purported video of Congress legislator Rajendra Singh Bidhuri from Begun constituency in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district has gone viral on social media, in which he is asking a woman to choose between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot before handing out a ration kit.

In the video, the legislator is asking a woman over a microphone, "Who is good, Modi or Ashok Gehlot?" When the woman from the crowd said Modi, the MLA said, "Woh diya waala Modi (The one asked to light up diyas). batao kaun achha, aap ko keh raha hu. kya keh rahe ho Modi, toh phir diya jalao ration chod jao (Tell me who is good. I am asking you. Are you saying Modi? Now light diya and leave the ration here," while pointing his finger at the woman in the crowd.

The MLA remained unavailable for comment despite repeated calls.

The video invited sharp reaction on social media.

BJP state president Satish Poonia called the act an example of how Congress was discriminating against those who did not subscribe to their ideology.

"The MLA has proved that Congress is playing the politics of appeasement and punishing those who don't support them," said Poonia.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took to social media to condemn the incident saying the reaction of the Congress MLA showed his hatred towards Modi.

