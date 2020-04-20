STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: PM Modi assures Maldives of India's support 

The two leaders agreed that their officials would remain in touch on issues arising out of the present health crisis, as well as other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his one-day visit to Maldives in Male. (Photo | AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. (File Photo |AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on Monday and assured that India will stand by its neighbour during ongoing 'challenging time' to ensure minimal impact of the COVID-19 situation on its health and economic sector.

"Spoke on phone with H.E. President @ibusolih about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health and economic challenges it poses for the Maldives," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also said that the special bond between India and Maldives strengthens "our resolve to fight this common enemy together". "India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time," he added.

During the phone call, the leaders also updated each other about the current state of COVID-19 infections in their countries.

They expressed satisfaction that the coordination modalities agreed between SAARC countries were being implemented actively.

The Prime Minister was happy to hear that the Indian medical team deployed earlier to Maldives, and the essential medicines gifted by India had contributed towards controlling the spread of the infection in the islands.

The two leaders agreed that their officials would remain in touch on issues arising out of the present health crisis, as well as other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

This comes a day after President of Kazakhstan, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, thanked India and PM Modi "for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus".

"Sincerely thank the Government of India and personally Prime Minister @NarendraModi for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus. This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad," Toqayev said.

PM Modi replied in a tweet, "India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and cooperation and demonstration of solidarity during such challenging times further strengthens the bond of friendship between the two countries".

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,265 on Monday including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

