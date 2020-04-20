STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Trying to get more, my help will be constant, says Robert Vadra after donating PPE kits

Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress president of Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday donated about 60-80 PPE kits.

Published: 20th April 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra on Monday said he is procuring more personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and masks to help doctors and police personnel fighting at the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress president of Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday donated about 60-80 PPE kits.

"I am trying to help the doctors and police personnel in whatever way I can like sending masks of all types, sanitisers, PPE kits, etc. Till now, I have been able to give about 60-80 pieces of PPE sending it to hospitals. I am trying to get a few more of these things," he said in a video message posted on Twitter today.

"My help will be constant. Sending whatever I can get, for the doctors who are working unconditionally and the police. too. I salute their efforts," Vadra wrote alongside the video.

On Sunday, he had donated PPE kits to the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) to help doctors taking care of COVID-19 patients.

"Due to the coronavirus, the safety of doctors is very important, for which I donated PPE kits to the GIPMER. I have also provided ration to the needy," he had said. coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Coronavirus coronavirus in India
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp