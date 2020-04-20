COVID-19: Trying to get more, my help will be constant, says Robert Vadra after donating PPE kits

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra on Monday said he is procuring more personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and masks to help doctors and police personnel fighting at the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress president of Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday donated about 60-80 PPE kits.

"I am trying to help the doctors and police personnel in whatever way I can like sending masks of all types, sanitisers, PPE kits, etc. Till now, I have been able to give about 60-80 pieces of PPE sending it to hospitals. I am trying to get a few more of these things," he said in a video message posted on Twitter today.

"My help will be constant. Sending whatever I can get, for the doctors who are working unconditionally and the police. too. I salute their efforts," Vadra wrote alongside the video.

My help will be constant

Sending whatever I can get, for the doctors who are working unconditionally and the police. too.

I salute their efforts . pic.twitter.com/6nFzfOm7Pr — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) April 20, 2020

On Sunday, he had donated PPE kits to the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) to help doctors taking care of COVID-19 patients.

"Due to the coronavirus, the safety of doctors is very important, for which I donated PPE kits to the GIPMER. I have also provided ration to the needy," he had said. coronavirus.