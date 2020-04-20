STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Flood protection works start in Bihar on war footing amid COVID-19 lockdown

State Water Resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jhasaid that all the 393 schemes would be completed by May 15 before the arrival of monsoon in various flood-affected areas on priority basis.

Published: 20th April 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Flood protection works are carried out in a riverbed in Bihar

Flood protection works are carried out in a riverbed in Bihar. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: For the first time in an advance move, the state government has prudently started works on large scale with hundreds of labourers maitaining social distancing prior to the flood with a twin objectives - to complete the flood protection schemes and to provide employment to the labourers in Bihar amid the lockdown. 

This move has engaged a good number of migrants and labourers in creating employment opportunities in an organised way. In the current year 2020, works on 393 schemes have a target to be completed by May 15 before the flood starts wrecking havoc in North Bihar's flood-prone districts.

State Water Resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, "With the commencement of works of these flood protection schemes, many workers have also found employment at the time of coronavirus pandemic while following the social distancing norms at work."

He said that all the 393 schemes would be completed by May 15 following the CM Nitish Kumar's directive before the arrival of monsoon in various flood-affected areas on priority basis.

Jha claimed that the water resources department is using the best modern technology in breach-closure and anti-erosion works under flood control operations with constant surveillance and monitoring of works by senior officials.

According to secretary Sanjiv Hans, anti-erosion works are going on at Kosi river - Bagjan, Naugachiya, in Bhagalpur in full swing by labourers and engineers. The stretch of 8.70 km of eastern Kosi embankment are also being covered with strongest anti-erosion works. "Amid the lockdown, engineers, agencies and labourers are going all out for protection of river embankments in Bihar," Hans said.

In Bihar, eight districts - Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi,Sheohar, East Champaran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul and Kishanganj - are highly flood prone districts wherein lakhs of people are displaced every year by flood. 

The four rivers namely Bagmati, Kamala balan, Kosi and Gandak caused flood with heavy torrential rains in the catchments of Himalaya in Nepal side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar flood protection Coronavirus COVID 19 Nitish Kumar Bihar lockdown Bihar labourers lockdown Bihar anti erosion works
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp