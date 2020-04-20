STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Include 'transgender' as separate category in job applications, Centre tells its departments

The move is based on the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, notified in December last year.

Published: 20th April 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

In a first at aiming to secure the rights of transgenders in Pakistan two bills were introduced in the National Assembly.

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All central government departments were on Monday asked to include "transgender" as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The move is based on the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, notified in December last year.

The matter regarding inclusion of "Third Gender/any Other Category" in the application forms in recruitment to various posts under the central government, was under consideration of the government for quite some time, the ministry said.

Based on the provisions of the Act and the legal opinion obtained on the subject, civil services examination rules, 2020 have been notified on February 5, 2020, providing for inclusion of 'Transgender' as a separate category of gender for the said exam, it said in an order issued to the secretaries of all central government departments.

"All ministries/departments of government of India are requested to modify the relevant examination rules providing for inclusion of 'Transgender' as a separate category of gender, so as to make the said Rules in conformity with the provisions of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019," the Personnel Ministry said.

The legislation provides that no establishment shall discriminate against transgender persons in matters relating to employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues.

It also provides for grievance redressal mechanism in each establishment and the establishment of a National Council for Transgender Persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Transgender rights Transgender employement
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp