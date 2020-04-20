STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K's Poonch remains COVID-19 free with continuous efforts of district administration

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that the police here started implementing the guidelines issued by the government even before the lockdown was imposed.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, bengaluru

A technician working in a virology lab. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

POONCH: With collective efforts and dedication of Poonch District administration including healthcare workers and police department, Poonch continues to remain a COVID-19 free district.

It is the result of the hardwork done by the district's administration including the healthcare workers who were responsible for putting persons under quarantine, police department who implemented the lockdown strictly in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the essential services provided by the Civil Administration.

Shameem Bhati, Superintendent Health Services, District Hospital Poonch said, "We have a quarantine ward consisting of 33 beds here. If in case any COVID-19 positive case is reported here, we are fully prepared to tackle it. We do not have any COVID-19 positive cases yet and the district administration has played a huge role in this including our District Collector, police department and teams of healthcare workers."

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Head of Medical Staff, District Hospital poonch, Balbeer Singh said that time to time quarantine cases have been reported here follwoing which they have been admitted to the ward and almost all of them have been cured and returned.

"Poonch has not reported any such case (of COVID-19) so far. Our staff is working 24/7 and currently we have three cases in the quarantine ward," he added.

Dr Anubhav Khajuria, in-charge of quarantine ward, District Hospital Poonch said that a quarantine ward was already functioning in the hospital and now the collection facility has also started here.

He continued saying that the hospital has installed a sanitisation tunnel so people have to walk through the tunnel before entering. He appreciated the people of Poonch District for supporting and cooperating in this crisis.

"Poonch doesn't have any COVID19 positive case. The citizens are following government directions. The supply of essential items in the district is under control. Ration is being supplied to migrant labourers from other States staying here," said Rahul Yadav, District Development Commissioner.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that the police here started implementing the guidelines issued by the government even before the lockdown was imposed.

"We have been enforcing the government's policies strictly, even before the lockdown was imposed. We are using drones amid lockdown. A helpline has also been established to address public grievances so overall the situation is under control. We do not have any COVID-19 positive case so far," he added.

Meanwhile, with four more people diagonsed with coronavirus positive on Sunday, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 354 in the Union Territory, said State Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus coronavirus lockdown Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp