Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appeals to Muslims to follow lockdown norms during Ramzan

Published: 20th April 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the revelation of Quran to Prophet Muhammad, and lasts between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has appealed to Muslims to adhere to all the guidelines of the lockdown and perform all religious rituals during Ramzan, starting later this week, staying inside their homes.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani also appealed to the community to help the poor and ensure 'sehri' (meal before start of fasting) and 'iftar' (meal at breaking of fast) is made available for the needy.

"It is an appeal to the Muslims in India that they adhere to the lockdown guidelines completely. They should not leave their homes without reason," the Jamiat appeal said.

It also asked Muslims to perform prayers and other religious rituals inside their homes and adhere to the lockdown guidelines during Ramzan which is to start from April 24 or 25.

The nationwide lockdown, which was from March 25 till April 14, has been extended to May 3 by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday had directed state waqf boards to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan.

"We should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers.

They are working for our safety and well-being even putting their own lives at risk in this coronavirus pandemic," Naqvi had said "We should also demolish rumours and misinformation being spread about quarantine and isolation centres by creating awareness among people that such centres are only meant to protect people, their families and the society from the pandemic," the minister had said.

