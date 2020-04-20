STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: Four more tested positive, total count reaches to 45

Meanwhile, four patients suffering from coronavirus fully recovered and were sent back to their homes.

Published: 20th April 2020 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, masks, cycle, lockdown

A man sells masks amid lockdown. (Photo| EPS, Meghana Sastry)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday taking a tally in Jharkhand to 45.

Meanwhile, four patients suffering from coronavirus fully recovered and were sent back to their homes. Officials in the health department confirmed that out of the four new cases, one is from Ranchi, one from Bokaro, one from Hazaribagh, while one case has been identified from Deoghar for the first time.

Out of the total 45 cases tested positive so far, 25 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 3 from Hazaribagh, 2 each from Dhanbad and Simdega. One each from Giridih, Deohgar and Koderma have also been tested positive of coronavirus.

Jharkhand so far has registered two deaths from coronavirus, one in Ranchi while another person was from Bokaro. Notably, the state registered the first-ever case of coronavirus when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31. She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, was recovered from a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon in Ranchi. Later she was tested positive while
others did not show any symptoms of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp