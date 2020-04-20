Jharkhand: Four more tested positive, total count reaches to 45

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday taking a tally in Jharkhand to 45.

Meanwhile, four patients suffering from coronavirus fully recovered and were sent back to their homes. Officials in the health department confirmed that out of the four new cases, one is from Ranchi, one from Bokaro, one from Hazaribagh, while one case has been identified from Deoghar for the first time.

Out of the total 45 cases tested positive so far, 25 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 3 from Hazaribagh, 2 each from Dhanbad and Simdega. One each from Giridih, Deohgar and Koderma have also been tested positive of coronavirus.

Jharkhand so far has registered two deaths from coronavirus, one in Ranchi while another person was from Bokaro. Notably, the state registered the first-ever case of coronavirus when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31. She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, was recovered from a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon in Ranchi. Later she was tested positive while

others did not show any symptoms of the virus.