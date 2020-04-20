Lockdown: Goa government begins easing restrictions on industries as state becomes COVID-19 free

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Monday began easing lockdown restrictions on some industries, and the state's Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated that a majority of units would apply to Goa Industrial Development Corporation for permission to resume operations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had designated GIDC as the nodal agency for permission to industrial units to resume operations in the second phase of lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

"The exact picture as far as resumption of industrial operations is concerned will be clear in two to three days. However, we believe maximum number of units will resume operations," GCCI President Manoj Caculo told PTI.

He said sourcing raw materials, transport and manpower may be concerns initially for some sectors.

A GIDC official said all sectors that will be allowed to resume will have to enforce strict social distancing norms and action would be taken if these are violated.

Meanwhile, the Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association president Ambar Timblo, in a press statement, asked the state government to allow the sector, shut after a Supreme Court order, to resume with "certain safety procedures and practices".

The Supreme Court had, in March 2018, quashed 88 mining leases and banned extraction of fresh ore.