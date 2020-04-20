STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown relaxation day 1: Attendance at Central govt offices marginally rises as some return to work

All central government departments have been working with skeletal staff who are going to work on a rotation basis and in staggered shifts, after the lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Published: 20th April 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attendance at central government establishments increased marginally after some officers of the ranks of deputy secretaries and above went to work on Monday, nearly a month after most of them were asked to work from home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

As most officers and support staff had difficulty in commuting to offices due to non-availability of public transport like metro, buses and taxi services, those with personal vehicles have joined work at the government premises, the officials said.

They said central government offices saw a marginal increase in the attendance of officers of the levels of deputy secretary and upto secretary along with minimum support staff.

In its revised guidelines related to the ongoing lockdown, the Home Ministry had on Wednesday said "all the ministries and departments and offices under their control are to function with 100 per cent attendance of deputy secretary and levels above that".

The guidelines said the "remaining officers and staff to attend up to 33 per cent as per requirement," following which a large number of deputy secretary and director-level officers resumed their duties at their respective offices, the officials said.

Joint secretaries, additional secretaries, special secretaries and secretaries had joined central government departments on April 13.

All central government departments have been working with skeletal staff who are going to work on a rotation basis and in staggered shifts, after the lockdown was imposed on March 25.

According to the revised guidelines, all work places shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitisers at convenient places.

"Persons above 65 years of age and persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of 5 may be encouraged to work from home," the Home Ministry had said in the guidelines for "work spaces''.

All workplaces must have a gap of one hour between shifts and should stagger the lunch breaks of staff to ensure social distancing, it instructed.

"All organisations shall sanitise their workplaces between shifts and large meetings to be prohibited," the guidelines said, adding that the use of 'Arogya setu' app will be encouraged for all employees, both private and public.

"Use of the staircase for climbing should be encouraged," it said.

Besides these, defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Health and Family Welfare, disaster management and early warning agencies, National Informatics Centre, Food Corporation of India, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendras and customs to function without any restrictions, the guidelines said.

With respect to offices of the state and union territories, the Home Ministry has asked district administrations and treasury, including field offices of the accountant general, to function with restricted staff.

"However, delivery of public services shall be ensured, and necessary staff will be deployed for such states," it said.

All other departments of state and UTs will work with restricted staff, the guidelines said.

"Group A and B officers may attend as required. Group C and levels below that may attend up to 33 per cent of strength, as per requirement to ensure social distancing," it said.

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons and municipal services will function without any restrictions, the guidelines said.

"Resident Commissioner of states/UTs in New Delhi will remain open only to the extent of coordinating COVID-19 related activities and internal kitchen operations," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown relaxtion Central government offices
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp