MP govt in talks with Rajasthan to bring back over 1,100 students stuck in Kota during lockdown

Published: 20th April 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

UP government also sent buses to evacuate students from Kota. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government is in talks with the Rajasthan government to bring back over 1,100 students from Kota amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, officials here said.

Following the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh government, the Collectors of all districts of the state have prepared a list of students and have also arranged for 71 vehicles.

After the approval of the Rajasthan government, the buses will leave from Madhya Pradesh to bring back the students.

Out of the over 1,100 students students from 51 districts, 68 are from Gwalior, 50 from Chhatarpur, 48 from Bhind, 39 from Bhopal and five from Indore.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total count to 1,495, said the State Health Department on Monday.

"Of the 17 new COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed today, 8 are from Jaipur, 2 from Kota, 2 from Jhunjhunu, 1 from Nagaur, 1 from Banswara, 1 from Ajmer and 2 from Jodhpur," said the Health Department.

Meanwhile, BSP leader Mayawati earlier praised the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sending buses to bring back more than 7,000 students from Rajasthan's Kota.

"UP government has sent several buses to Kota, Rajasthan for bringing back 7,500 youth studying in coaching centres and to send them back home safely. This is a welcome move. BSP appreciates it," she said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

"But, (we) also urge the government to show similar concern for lakhs of poor migrant labourer families who are still being forced to live a hellish life away from their homes," the BSP leader added.

