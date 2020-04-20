STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 arrested, CID probe ordered, nothing communal in this: Uddhav on Palghar incident

Thackeray raised the issue of social media troll army which is giving communal colour to Palghar incident and spreading hatred.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned against communalisation of Palghar incident where three people were killed by the villagers on suspicion of them being thieves.

Thackeray said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons arrested in connection with the lynching case. "We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons have been arrested, including the five main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident," Thackeray said.

"I got a phone call from Union Home minister Amit Shah regarding the incident. I informed him about the ground reality. He asked me to deal with the situation," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also raised the issue of social media troll army which is giving communal colour to Palghar incident and spreading hatred. "I told him (Shah) to deal with these people (troll army). I have decided to act against those dividing the society on religious line," Thackeray added.

The incident happened on April 16 and some people were arrested on the following day. Later, police arrested 110 more people including nine juveniles. The government will not spare anyone involved in this gruesome incident, the chief minister said.

Three persons from Mumbai wanted to got to Gujarat via Trimbakeshwar, Palghar Dahanu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. "When the trio reached Dadra and Nagar haveli, the authorities there did not allow them to move further. As they were forced to return, rumour spread in Gadchinchale village, about 110 kilometre from Palghar, that the trio were robbers. They were subsequently lynched. Had Dadra and Nagar Haveli authorities informed us about their returning back to Maharashtra, we would have done something to protect them," said Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray lockdown Palghar lynching coronavirus
Comments(2)

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Not CID
    9 hours ago reply

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Why does not he publish the names of those arrested?
    9 hours ago reply
