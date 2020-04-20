STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 835 new COVID-19 cases found in Maharashtra in 36 hours, confirms CM; state tally rises to 4483

The CM said limited industrial activities have been allowed in certain areas of the state, but this should not be seen as indication that the threat of coronavirus has receded in any way.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Medics walk past a new swab testing cabin at Podar hospital in Worli during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Sunday April 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 835 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra in the last 36 hours, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

There has been a rise of 835 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 36 hours.

We are relaxing the stringent norms of lockdown to restart the wheels of economy.

"(But) one should not interpret that the threat of coronavirus is over," he cautioned.

Select industrial activities are starting only in non- hotspot zones in terms of coronavirus cases, he said.

"We are testing how we can resume industrial and business activities. There has been some relaxation in orange and green zones to resume industrial activities," said the chief minister.

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few infections have been reported.

Maharashtra, the most industrialised state, is worst affected by coronavirus in the country and has so far recorded 4483 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

