STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Palghar lynchings: Yogi speaks to Uddhav, urges strict action against culprits

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri said saints and religious figures associated with different Akharas would march to Maharashtra to stage a protest against the killings

Published: 20th April 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Responding to the lynching of two seers of the Juna Akhara and their driver in Palghar district of Maharashtra, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday called up his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to urge strict action against the culprits involved in the crime.
 
“Spoke to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray yesterday evening regarding murder of saints of Juna Akhara Swami Kalpvrikshgiri, Swami Sushilgiri and their driver Neelesh Telgarhe. I have urged him to take strict action against the culprits,” CM Yogi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Adityanath said, “The Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that some persons have been arrested and strict action will be initiated against the rest of the accused after their identification.”

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that his government had already taken action in the Palghar incident. “The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself,” he posted on Twitter.

“No guilty involved in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” the CM said in a late night tweet.

The incident had taken place on the night of April 16 when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going to Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was allegedly stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio was dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion of being thieves.

The deceased were identified as Maharaj Kalpavrikshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional head Sharad Sharma said the hostility against saints in Maharashtra seemed to be a conspiracy. Seeking action against the culprits, he questioned the “silence of the intelligentsia of the country over the gruesome incident.”

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri said saints and religious figures associated with different Akharas would march to Maharashtra to stage a protest against the killings of the Hindu religious figures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palghar lynching Yogi Adityanath Uddhav Thackeray Juna Akhara
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp