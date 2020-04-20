STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ten more districts in four states report no coronavirus cases in two weeks

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the ministry, said that a high-level task force was formed to work on drug testing and vaccines. 

Published: 20th April 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers check body temperature of policemen deployed on lockdown duties in Bhopal on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten more districts in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Assam have reported no fresh COVID-19 cases in last two weeks, making them among 54 such districts spread across 23 states and Union Territories, the Centre said on Sunday.

The 10 districts are Gaya and Saran (Bihar), Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar (Punjab), Bhiwani, Hisar and Fatehabad (Haryana) and Cachar and Lakhimpur (Assam). India has now 15,712 corona cases while as many as 2,231 or 14 per cent of them recovered from the infection, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its daily briefing.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the ministry, said that a high-level task force was formed to work on drug testing and vaccines. 

Co-chaired by Dr V K Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog and K Vijay Raghvan, principal scientific advisor to the PM, the task force will have representatives from AYUSH ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Science and Technology, CSIR, Drug Controller General of India and DRDO among others.

The group is tasked to co-ordinate between ministries on vaccine development and speed up the research work carried out through international efforts by academicians and research institutions.  

From Monday, restrictions will be eased in non-containment areas but containment areas in hotspot districts will not be given any relaxation, the official said.  States may impose further additional measures as per the local requirements.

According to central guidelines, hotspots are areas with large COVID-19 outbreaks or clusters with a significant spread or districts where the doubling rate of cases is less than four days.

Within hotspots, local administration is expected to demarcate containment zones and buffer zones.

“Within containment zones, activities shall not be permitted within a strict perimeter control except for essential services. For places where selective relaxations are granted, administrators must ensure that strict compliance of lockdown is done and preparatory actions as per SOPs related to social distancing are being followed in offices, workplaces, factories and establishments,” the guideline said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp