UP CM Yogi Adityanath not to attend his father’s last rites

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not attend his father’s last rites on Tuesday.

In a letter, Adityanath paid tribute to his father Anand Singh Bisht who passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday morning after a prolonged illness. Bisht was 89. His last rites would be performed on Tuesday.

Yogi said that he wanted to be with him in his final moments but to ensure enforcement of the lockdown for the cause of 23 crore people of UP, it could not happen.

“Woh mere purvashram ke janmadata thhe. Jeevan mein imandari, kathor parisharam avum lok mnagal ke liye niswarth bahv se karya karne kas snasake unohine hi bachapan mein diya thha (He brought me to this life. He had imparted the values like honesty, diligence and to work for the welfare of people selflessly in

me in my childhood),” said the CM while paying homage to the departed soul through a letter.

He also said that he won’t be able to be a part of his last rites on Tuesday due to lockdown and the intent to make this fight against COVID-19 fruitful.

The CM also appealed to his mother and the relatives of his earlier life to keep the number of participants in the funeral the minimum in the wake of the lockdown. He assured to visit them after the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the body of Bisht was taken to his ancestral village Panchoor in Pauri district of Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

Bisht, who had retired as a forest ranger in 1991, had been suffering from liver and kidney malfunction for quite some time, was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, on March 13 and had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He was admitted to the hospital with an acute liver infection, doctors said. He also suffered from critically low blood pressure, extreme dehydration and severe infection.