UP doctor involved in survey of Tablighi Jamat members succumbs to COVID-19

His condition worsened after he suffered a cardiac arrest on late on Sunday night. The doctor died on Monday morning.

Published: 20th April 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 03:46 PM

A doctor conducts a swab test during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at CSMT in Mumbai.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday witnessed the first death of a doctor due to COVID-19 in Moradabad on Monday. The doctor, who succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in the city of brass, was involved in conducting the survey of the members of Tablighi Jamat in the district.

Dr Nizamuddin had tested positive for the virus on April 10. His death has taken the tally of COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh to 18.

The deceased doctor was posted at Tajpur primary health centre (PHC). After testing positive for the deadly virus, he was admitted to the isolation ward of Tirthankar Medical University (TMU) in the city. The condition of Dr Nizamuddin continued to deteriorate soon after he got the virus. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on April 11 and subsequently put on a life support system.

His condition worsened after he suffered a cardiac arrest on late on Sunday night. The doctor died on Monday morning.

According to Dr VK Singh of TMU, Dr Nizamuddin had been critical for the last five days. He was not responding to medication. Moradabad CMO Dr MC Garg confirmed the death of the doctor due to coronavirus infliction.

Dr Nizamuddin was the fourth victim of COVID-19 in Moradabad division.

Earlier, on April 10, a man, 52, surfaced as a COVID-19 patient in Moradabad. While being under treatment, he lost the battle of life due to heart failure on April 13. Similarly, a 76-year-old man had tested corona positive on April 2 and was admitted to the isolation ward of TMU. But he died owing to kidney
failure on April 14.

A 49-year-old man succumbed to the virus on April 16 after he was tested positive on April 11. His immunity was compromised as he had diabetes as a co-morbid condition.

UP coronavirus coronavirus Covid-19 Moradabad
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

