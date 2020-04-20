UP doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 dies while undergoing treatment
He was in critical condition and was on ventilator for the past several days. He died last night, said Moradabad Chief Medical Officer.
Published: 20th April 2020 11:57 AM | Last Updated: 20th April 2020 11:57 AM | A+A A-
MORADABAD: A doctor who was confirmed of coronavirus died on April 19 late night, said Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Dr MC Garg on Monday.
FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE
"A COVID-19 positive doctor, who was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) medical college, died last night," said Dr Garg.
As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in UP is 1084, of which 108 have recovered.
He was in critical condition and was on ventilator for the past several days. He died last night: Moradabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr MC Garg, on death of a #COVID19 positive doctor at TMU medical college https://t.co/ks1ui5VGb4 pic.twitter.com/KmF6oCUogf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020