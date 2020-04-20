STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi's aunt given pass to attend last rites of his father in Haridwar, CM to stay back to ensure lockdown

The chief minister's father Anand Bisht died at the Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. His last rites will take place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on April 21

LUCKNOW: The Saharanpur administration issued a second pass to the aunt of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after she was reportedly denied entry to Uttarakhand to attend the last rites of his father Anand Bisht.

Saroj Devi, who is the maternal aunt of the UP chief minister, is a resident of Saharanpur's Naveen Nagar.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh told PTI, "A pass was issued today itself. We have coordinated with the Uttarakhand authorities and she can go there. From Saharanpur, two persons can go. The problem has been resolved."

Earlier speaking to reporters, Saroj Devi had said, "We showed the pass issued by the district magistrate, but they (Uttarakhand authorities) denied (entry).

"We also asked our relatives to speak to them but the phone was not attended. We were told that only brothers and sisters can go. I was told to return."

The chief minister's father Anand Bisht died at the Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday.

His last rites will take place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on April 21, Media Advisor to UP Chief Minister Mrityunjay Kumar said.

