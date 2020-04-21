STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1336 more COVID-19 cases in India, total count reaches 18,601

Gujarat, being third on the list with respect to positive COVID-19 cases, has 1,939 cases with 131 recovered and 71 dead.

coronavirus, masks, cycle, lockdown

A man sells masks amid lockdown. (Photo| EPS/ Meghana Sastry)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has reported 1,336 more COVID-19 cases taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 18,601 in last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Out of these, 14,759 patients are active cases and 3,252 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 590 deaths have been reported till now.

As many as 47 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 4,666 cases of which 572 patients have recovered and 232 patients are dead.

Delhi's count stands at 2,081 of which 431 patients have been recovered or discharged, while 47 patients have lost their lives.

Gujarat, being third on the list with respect to positive COVID-19 cases, has 1,939 cases with 131 recovered and 71 dead.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,520 with 457 patients recovered and 17 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 1,576 cases of which 205 has recovered and 25 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,485 positive cases so far of which 127 patients have recovered and 74 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 408 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

