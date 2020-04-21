STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
47 staff members of AMU medical college quarantined after patient tests positive for coronavirus

The DM said the licence of Mittal Diagnostics has been cancelled for not informing the district authorities about the X-ray report of the patient.

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Forty-seven staff members of a medical college attached to Aligarh Muslim University were quarantined after they came in contact with a coronavirus patient, an official said on Tuesday.

The authorities at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College have also suspended a doctor for negligence after he allegedly referred the patient to the emergency wing of its hospital instead of the isolation facility.

The district authorities have served a notice on the institution to explain the lapse.

They also cancelled the licence of a diagnostic centre where the patient got his X-ray done three days ago on the recommendation of a private doctor who was treating him for chest-related problems for the past several days.

Chief Superintendent of the AMU hospital Prof Shahid Siddiqi said the staff members, including eight doctors, had "inadvertently" came in contact with the man, who was brought to there on Monday in a serious condition.

The man, in his 40s, was referred to the hospital's emergency department by Dr Anjum Chugtai after preliminary examination, for which he has been suspended for negligence, as per a medical college notification.

He, along with his entire family, has been quarantined.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said they have sent a notice to the medical college hospital to explain how the patient landed at the emergency wing instead of the isolation facility.

The hospital authorities have been asked to explain why the matter was not immediately brought to the notice of the district administration when the patient with coronavirus symptoms was admitted.

The DM said the licence of Mittal Diagnostics has been cancelled for not informing the district authorities about the X-ray report of the patient.

The district heath authorities and the medical college also held a meeting on Monday in a bid to streamline the procedure for attending to suspected coronavirus cases.

There are presently two confirmed cases of coronavirus in this district and the district authorities have enforced extensive precautionary measures for the prevention of the any major outbreak.

