After UP, Madhya Pradesh now sends buses for students stuck in Kota

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: After Uttar Pradesh government extended help to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota, other states have also started bringing back their children too amidst the modified lockdown. Now, Madhya Pradesh has sent 150 buses to Kota on Tuesday to bring back 4000 students.

In the last two days, 12750 coaching students from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have left Kota. The State Government of Rajasthan is making efforts to ensure all students reach their homes. Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone.

On the lines of UP, Chief Ministers of five states have agreed to take students living in Kota back home. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Assam and Gujarat have agreed on this. Soon students from these states will leave for their homes.

Ashok Gehlot spoke to the media on Tuesday from the Chief Minister's residence via a virtual conference and confirmed that after permission from the Centre, all states except Bihar and Bengal are keen to ensure the return of their students stranded in Kota.

Gehlot remarked," after UP and Uttarakhand, almost all states are keen for the return of their students and governments of MP and Gujarat are all set to begin the process. But governments of Bihar and Bengal and their CMs Nitish Kumar and Mamata ji are still reluctant. They say they are helpless since lakhs of migrant workers from their states are also stranded in different parts of the country. We have told them that we are ready to cooperate in whatever way they want; we have even pointed out that while migrants are mature people, the students stuck in Kota are young people in the 16-20 age group. Except for students from these two states, others will start getting back home at the earliest".

The buses will leave Kota for MP after medical checkup of the student in batches from Tuesday evening and Wednesday maintaining the Social distancing in the buses. ADM Administration, NK Gupta, said, "after sending the students of UP and Uttrakhand work is on to send coaching students of MP right now. The planning will soon be done on how to send the students from other states home".