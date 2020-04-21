Bihar announces 13 more corona cases, state tally mounts to 126

By Express News Service

PATNA: With the detection of 13 new cases of coronavirus infection in Bihar during the past 24 hours, the total number of corona positive cases increased to 126 in the state so far.



The fresh cases were reported from Buxar, Munger, Patna and Rohtas. According to principal secretary of State health department Sanjay Kumar, four persons in Buxar, one in Patna, 1 in Rohtas and seven persons in Munger were tested positive on the day. Among the case, seven are female between 12 to 37 years.



On Monday, 16 new positives cases were reported from Biharsharif of Nalanda district.



Meanwhile, the use of Rapid Test Kits has been halted in Bihar following the direction of the ICMR.



All the private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres resumed its services from Tuesday after being directed by the state health department. However, the number of visiting patients remained negligible due to lack of public transport services.