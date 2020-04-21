STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi-Noida border completely shut, DM issues orders

There is no relaxation in lockdown orders, and industries and offices in the district will not be open.

No movement allowed at Vaishali Sector 6 Ghaziabad as Vaishali Sector 6 is one of the identified area as Coronavirus Hotspot and sealed by Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad and Noida borders with Delhi have been closed as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, the DM of Gautam Budh Nagar announced. 

The district administration on Tuesday banned the movement of people between the borders of Delhi and Ghaziabad as well as per lockdown orders, an official said. 

However, people with valid passes and engaged in essential and emergency services will be allowed to move between the two cities, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

"Previous orders and conditions would remain in the same condition when the lock down was declared," he added.

Two societies KDP and Girnar, which were COVID-19 containment zones, have now been opened, while Islam nagar colony and ATS society of Indira puram have been sealed, the officer said.

"In total, 15 societies are sealed and declared hot spot," the DM said.

Pandey said till Monday evening, 311 samples were received by the health department, including from ATS society, and 307 tested COVID-19 negative and four positive.

(With inputs from ANI)

