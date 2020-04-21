COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi-Noida border completely shut, DM issues orders

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad and Noida borders with Delhi have been closed as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, the DM of Gautam Budh Nagar announced.

The district administration on Tuesday banned the movement of people between the borders of Delhi and Ghaziabad as well as per lockdown orders, an official said.

As a preventive measure to fight #COVID19, we are closing Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border completely with following specified exceptions: District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar pic.twitter.com/uhOpB5pDPb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2020

However, people with valid passes and engaged in essential and emergency services will be allowed to move between the two cities, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

There is no relaxation in lockdown orders, and industries and offices in the district will not be open.

"Previous orders and conditions would remain in the same condition when the lock down was declared," he added.

Two societies KDP and Girnar, which were COVID-19 containment zones, have now been opened, while Islam nagar colony and ATS society of Indira puram have been sealed, the officer said.

"In total, 15 societies are sealed and declared hot spot," the DM said.

Pandey said till Monday evening, 311 samples were received by the health department, including from ATS society, and 307 tested COVID-19 negative and four positive.

(With inputs from ANI)