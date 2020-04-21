Despite being tested positive for COVID-19, Punjab cops keep spirits high for colleagues

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police Sub Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, who is hospitalised after testing

positive for coronavirus had a message for all police personnel deployed on the frontline to battle this dreaded disease stay strong healthy and will win this battle and for general public she had to say stay at home.

Constable Prabhjot Singh, who is also tested positive for the virus, is keeping himself fit by doing push-ups and says no big deal of being tested positive.

In a video message on her Facebook page for all police personnel deployed on the frontline, she says, "Stay strong and we will definitely win this fight against COVID-19. Take all precautions while on duty, wash your hands frequently, wear masks and use sanitizers. Eat a healthy nutritious diet, do not skip meals and take proper rest. This will allow you to do your duty in an effective way."

Thanking her family and friends for their support, Kaur who was posted as Station House Officer (SHO) of Basti Jodhewal Police Station in Ludhiana says,"I would also like to thank all my relatives, friends and everyone who is messaging me and talking to me. I want to tell them that I am all right and doing well

and I will soon join duty."

In a message for the public she said,"Please stay home, stay safe as lives are very precious. The police as well as the civil department are making all efforts to look after you so please stay home."

She also paid tributes to deceased Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli who was her immediate superior. She also thanked Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, DGP Dinkar Gupta, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and other senior officers for their help and moral support.

Praising the young sub inspector, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, tweeted,"Am absolutely amazed @ how our young Sub-Inspector Arshpreet, SHO Jodhewal, Ludhiana, is coping with the coronavirus. All of 27 yrs & yet so brave, mature& inspiring. She’s raring to get back to her work.Listen to her to find out what’s she made of!"

While Constable Prabhjot Singh, who was the driver of the deceased ACP and is now under treatment as he was also tested positive of the virus. In a video which has gone viral on social media he is doing push-ups next to his hospital bed in Ferozepur. "I want to tell my colleagues that it is not a big deal to be tested positive for the virus. I want to remain fir so Iam doing push-ups," he said.