Goa Congress criticizes CM Pramod Sawant for declaring State as COVID-19 free

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called Goa a 'zero coronavirus case' State after the seventh patient tested negative here on Sunday.

Published: 21st April 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File photo| IANS)

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar has claimed that the State Government has not conducted the tests for COVID-19 properly and that it has rushed into declaring the State as COVID-19 free.

"The government is ignoring the dangerous aspects by testing just 0.04 percent of total 16 lakh population of Goa till date. Goa has tested just 825 patients while 2158 patients are under isolation," said Chodankar.

"Goa CM is also boasting of covering five lakh houses in just three days with 7,000 surveys covering 16 lakh population. Again, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is tweeting and declaring Goa as COVID-19 free. This hurry of the BJP government is a worry for the Goans," he added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called Goa a 'zero coronavirus case' State after the seventh patient tested negative here on Sunday.

"As of April 3, no new COVID-19 positive case has been reported. The last patient tested negative today. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that as of now, there are no COVID-19 positive patients in the State," said Chief Minister Sawant while speaking to ANI.

