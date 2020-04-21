Inmates of Ballia district jail go on rampage, injure jailor and doctor

By PTI

BALLIA: A jailor and a doctor were injured when inmates of the district jail here went on a rampage and damaged property on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The prisoners indulged in heavy brick batting and damaged CCTV cameras, doors, windows and other property, District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi said.

Jailor Vinay Prakash Dubey and Dr Devesh Pandey were beaten up by the inmates, leaving them injured, the DM said.

The jail administration said that on Monday evening two mobile phones were thrown inside the jail campus from outside and the prisoners became agitated when the administration acted strictly against those trying to hide them, the DM said.

The jail administration also informed that they seized 2 kg ganja from the inmates, the DM said, adding that the prisoners, on the other hand accused the the jail administration of extortion and intimidation.

The situation was brought under control by senior officials who rushed to the jail on coming to know about the incident.