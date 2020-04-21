Jharkhand registers third coronavirus fatality as wife of second victim dies at Ranchi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand on Tuesday witnessed third COVID-19 fatality as 54-year-old woman died here in Ranchi.

Notably, the deceased has been identified as the second coronavirus positive woman at Hindpiri in Ranchi who had come in direct contact with the Malaysian woman who had been tested positive for the first time in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand so far has also registered three deaths of coronavirus, two in Ranchi while other person was from Bokaro. "The woman was tested negative for coronavirus on Monday. Test result of a repeat sample is being awaited," said state's Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Remarkably, this is second victim of coronavirus in the same family after her 60-year-old husband died on April 12 in RIMS. The woman, along with other family members, was admitted to COVID-19 ward of RIMS after she was found positive.

In Jharkhand so far, a total of 45 people have been tested positive till date. Out of the total 45 cases tested positive, 25 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 3 from Hazaribagh, 2 each from Dhanbad and Simdega. One person each from Giridih, Deohga and Koderma has also been tested positive of coronavirus.