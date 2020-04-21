STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand registers third coronavirus fatality as wife of second victim dies at Ranchi

The woman, who was the second case in the state and whose husband was the second fatality in the state, was tested negative for coronavirus on Monday.

Published: 21st April 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor wearing a PPE suit before proceeding to check patients for COVID-19, in Ranchi

A doctor wearing a PPE suit before proceeding to check patients for COVID-19, in Ranchi. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand on Tuesday witnessed third COVID-19 fatality as 54-year-old woman died here in Ranchi.

Notably, the deceased has been identified as the second coronavirus positive woman at Hindpiri in Ranchi who had come in direct contact with the Malaysian woman who had been tested positive for the first time in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand so far has also registered three deaths of coronavirus, two in Ranchi while other person was from Bokaro. "The woman was tested negative for coronavirus on Monday. Test result of a repeat sample is being awaited," said state's Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Remarkably, this is second victim of coronavirus in the same family after her 60-year-old husband died on April 12 in RIMS. The woman, along with other family members, was admitted to COVID-19 ward of RIMS after she was found positive.

In Jharkhand so far, a total of 45 people have been tested positive till date. Out of the total 45 cases tested positive, 25 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 3 from Hazaribagh, 2 each from Dhanbad and Simdega. One person each from Giridih, Deohga and Koderma has also been tested positive of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Jharkhand coronavirus death Coronavirus Death
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp