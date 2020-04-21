Mamata revises order, sweet, flower shops to remain open in Bengal till noon

By IANS

KOLKATA: Continuing its flip flop on keeping open sweetmeat shops, the West Bengal government on Monday permitted the outlets to do business for four hours till noon, the fresh diktat coming only four days after it allowed them to cater to customers for eight hours daily.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the sweet hops will now be open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

On April 16, the state government had permitted the shops to remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the decision came in for criticism from the Centre and political opponents, who complained of lack of social distancing in the outlets.

Earlier on March 30, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had allowed the sweetmeat shops to remain open from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Sinha said that flower shops will also remain open till 12 noon.