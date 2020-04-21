Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Raut’s poser to Guv on council drama

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought to know who was stopping Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari from approving the Cabinet’s recommendation to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray as MLC from the governor’s quota. It has been 10 days since the Cabinet cleared Thackeray’s name, but Governor BS Koshyari is yet to approve the recommendation. If the governor does not clear his name in two months, Thackeray will be forced to resign.

Top ministers unhappy over ban on newspaper vendors

Top ministers, including Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Anil Deshmukh, Chhagan Bhujbal, in the Maharashtra government have expressed their displeasure over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to prohibit door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines while allowing them to continue printing, sources said. The ministers, in a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, said they were not consulted by state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta before issuing the prohibition. The ministers said, according to the sources, the CM should have consulted with them while taking such a major decision. The bureaucrats should not run the government, they said. The decision comes at a time when journalists and media houses are hit hard by the ongoing lockdown across the country.

NCP not happy with Jayant Patil

The Nationalist Congress Party is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government but it seems the party is missing in action for some time. Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil is currently busy with his department and his constituency, Islampur, where 26 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some sections of the NCP have demanded the appointment of a new party president. Sources said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is not also happy with the functioning of Patil. Ajit has also already complained with NCP boss Sharad Pawar against Patel.

Centre yet to release Rs 16,000 crore to state

Maharashtra is facing a major financial crisis, the central government is yet to release its Rs 16,000 crore as a part of the GST to the state government. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar write thrice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one month, requesting releasing to the GST fund immediately. NCP Sharad Pawar also spoke to Modi via video conferencing. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also raised this issue with the prime minister, but there has been no positive response yet, sources said. The government now plans to cut 20 per cent to 30 per cent pay cut for its employees. Many states are seeking relaxation in their borrowing limits, and timely release of GST share.

