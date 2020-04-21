STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One person in Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for COVID-19

Published: 21st April 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 01:41 PM

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: One coronavirus positive case has been found in Rashtrapati Bhavan and 125 people have been put under self-quarantine, said Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, on Tuesday.

"While as per yesterday's data a total of 2081 people were tested positive, today one person has been tested positive of coronavirus in Rashtrapati Bhavan," Jain told reporters.

He further said that around 74 people in Delhi's Nabi Karim area were the first to be tested via rapid testing kits. "All the 74 people were tested negative," he said.

Speaking on sealing of Delhi-Ghaziabad border, the Health Minister said, "This was a necessary measure to maintain the lockdown as coronavirus still exists in the country."

The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken by the Ghaziabad District Magistrate after six people who had come from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.

