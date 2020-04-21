STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in SC against eviction of students by landlords during COVID-19 lockdown

On March 29, the Home Ministry had released an order urging landlords not to evict tenants for failing to pay rent during the lockdown.

Published: 21st April 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking an urgent relief, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court claiming that landlords are evicting students for failure to pay rent during the lockdown, in violation of the Home Ministry’s order.

On March 29, the ministry had released an order urging landlords not to evict tenants for failing to pay rent during the lockdown.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court calls for the strict enforcement of this order.

The petitioner, Supreme Court lawyer Pawan Prakash Pathak, has submitted that the plea is being moved to enforce the fundamental rights of students at large, particularly the right to equality (Article 14) and the right to life as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Apart from Pathak, a final year student of Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre, Abhijeet Kumar Pandey, is also a petitioner in the case.

Pandey’s father is disabled and he survives on the money sent by his parents.

However, due to lockdown, there have been financial difficulties.

The plea also highlights the plight of students living as paying guests, where they were being provided with meals.

However, ever since the lockdown began, such students are not being given meals due to restrictions on the entry of cooks, while still being forced to cough up the PG rent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown Lockdown 2.0 India Lockdown India Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp