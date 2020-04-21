STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant cop in no mood to take leave amid pandemic

Amrita Sori Dhruv, a 2007-batch state police service officer, is working tirelessly on the Covid-19 frontline in Raipur to ensure that the lockdown restrictions are not violated.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amrita Sori Dhruv, a 2007-batch state police service officer, is working tirelessly on the Covid-19 frontline in Raipur to ensure that the lockdown restrictions are not violated. It’s nothing extraordinary for a police personnel, except that she is seven months pregnant.

“All frontline personnel from the department of health, police and district administration are resolutely engaged with their responsibilities in the Covid-19 battle. So, why shouldn’t I face the challenge,” says the additional superintendent of police (Investigation Unit for Crime Against Women). Finishing her routine office work, she makes the rounds of key points across the city daily to interact with police personnel on the job and monitor whether people are adhering to the lockdown guidelines.

The mom-to-be is in no mood to take leave. “I am okay now and will seek leave when there is a dire need. There is no extra workload or pressure from my seniors,” she said. She said her responsibilities were somewhat different during the ongoing lockdown.

“In the usual policing, you pursue a definite line of action, but now our roles are more like mentors to create awareness among people about the strict guidelines and let them know that we are here to help them,” said Amrita who doesn’t hesitate to act tough against those found breaking the norms.

Amrita believes leadership is crucial at this trying moment. “At times, there is some anxiety and unease among our personnel slogging away in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. When they see officers standing with them as a team to deal with the crisis, it raises their morale and boosts their motivation,” she explained.

