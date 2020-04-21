STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan stops use of COVID-19 rapid test kits as accuracy rate found to be just 5 per cent

A committee of experts has prescribed that PCR tests are the correct way to diagnose COVID-19 as rapid testing has turned out to be quite unreliable.

Published: 21st April 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit, at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

A healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has stopped the use of rapid test kits in the state after their accuracy rate was found to be just 5 per cent.  

When doctors tested COVID-19 patients with the kits at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur, the results were negative in 95 percent of the cases.

A committee of experts from the Micro Biology and Medicine Department of SMS College, Jaipur, tested the kits on 100 confirmed COVID-19 patients but were shocked to find that only five of them were found positive while the other 95 were declared negative.

The committee has prescribed that PCR tests are the correct way to diagnose COVID-19 as rapid testing has turned out to be quite unreliable.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, "After the test sample results, there is a question mark over the rapid test kits. We used it in the state as per ICMR guidelines but this experiment failed completely. We were hoping that the accuracy of the test will be more than 90 percent but it was just 5 percent. We have sent the report of the results to the ICMR. If the ICMR doesn't provide any satisfactory response, we may send all these kits back," he said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had also stated in a video conference with the media that the purchase of the kits was done only after consulting the ICMR.

10,000 rapid test kits had initially been sent to Rajasthan, with each kit costing Rs 600. These kits are also being demanded by many other states but after the doubtful results in Rajasthan, their usefulness is under a cloud.

On Monday, 98 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Rajasthan of which 50 were in Jaipur. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients has reached 1576 in the state, while 25 people have died due to the infection. 26 districts have been hit by the virus in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Rapid test kits Covid-19 test Coronavirus
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp