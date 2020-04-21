STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC asks Centre, Jammu and Kashmir to file reply on plea seeking 4G internet restoration

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that restoration of 4G internet is a question of national security.

Published: 21st April 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file its detailed response on a petition seeking restoration of 4G mobile internet services in the Union Territory.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked the Centre and J&K administration to get information about the ground reality in the Union Territory and file a detailed affidavit by Sunday. The matter was scheduled for further hearing on Monday.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that restoration of 4G internet is a question of national security.

"It is a very serious issue. Militancy is still there. When a militant was recently killed, about 500 people came for the funeral. They are being made into martyrs. There are serious issues in J&K. It's a question of national security," Venugopal said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought more time to file an affidavit in the matter saying there are some communication and other issues.

Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, said that a notice was issued on April 10 in the matter adding that the Centre and J&K administration could have filed a response by now. "Still, if they need some more time, please ask them to do it expeditiously," Ahmadi said.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO named Foundation for Media Professionals, seeking its directions for the restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the country-wide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Notably, internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

While 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Jammu and Kashmir Central government internet 4G internet coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp