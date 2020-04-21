STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shops for school books, electric fans, recharge of pre-paid mobile phones allowed during lockdown

The home ministry also said bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can restart operations during the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

coronavirus lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday allowed the opening of shops selling school books and electric fans, services of bedside attendants of senior citizens and public utilities, including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phones during the national lockdown.

The ministry also said bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can restart operations during the lockdown.In separate orders, it said the decision was taken after receiving some queries about exemptions of specific services and activities allowed through the guidelines issued so far.

The MHA also issued a detailed SOP on sign-on and sign-off for Indian seafarers at Indian ports and their movement for the same.The MHA also asked the states and Union Territories to remain cautious and ensure that there are no prayer gatherings during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan beginning Thursday, officials said.

