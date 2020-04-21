Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking reduction of non-coronavirus treatments at hospitals

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for reducing non-coronavirus related medical treatments at all public and private hospitals.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana refused to entertain the petition filed by Kolkata-based lawyer Sourjya Das (petitioner in person) yesterday.

The PIL sought directions to the UOI, and other authorities concerned to urgently issue orders to all public and private hospitals and laboratories, etc to relax/reduce non-COVID treatment in strict adherence with directions issued by the Central government.

The petition sought directions to all public and private hospitals/nursing homes, etc to collect all medical treatment bills due to be payable by a patient in strict adherence with directions issued by the UOI with respect to reduction in non-coronavirus related medical treatments.

The plea also sought directions to grant ad-interim stay in all pending medical bills, pending payment by any patient at any public or private hospital or nursing home, at present, till action is taken by the respondents in compliance with the order(s) passed by this court.

The petition also sought appropriate orders and/or direction to issue as it would afford complete relief to members of the public.