STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP resumes construction of three major expressways, industries slow to restart

Industries across 19 districts with 10 or more COVID-19 patients have not been allowed to resume operations. These include nearly all the major industrial hubs of the state.

Published: 21st April 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

22 ‘Green Expressways’ have been planned across the country, with the highways ministry set to hold roadshows around the world to attract foreign investment.

For representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  While construction work on three major expressways in the state resumed with the partial lifting of the lockdown on Monday, around a dozen industries, which were allowed to restart operations, showed a very slow pace with the majority still in the stage of seeking permissions and passes for the workforce from the state authorities.

However, industries across 19 districts with 10 or more COVID-19 patients have not been allowed to resume operations. These include nearly all the major industrial hubs of the state like Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Basti, Moradabad, Shamli, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Hapur, Bijnore, Amroha, Rampur and Sitapur.

“Those units which have the provision of housing their labour within the manufacturing unit premises would be allowed to function, barring the 19 districts, which would continue to observe lockdown,” said Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi.

However, according to ACS, the work on the Purvanchal Expressway—from Lucknow to Ballia, Bundelkhand Expressway—from Chitrakoot to Eatwah  and Gorakhpur Link Expressway linking Gorakhpur with Purvanchal Expressway, resumed construction in some pockets with medical check-up of the workers.

These high profile expressway projects are collectively estimated to cost more than Rs 42,000 crore. Earlier, Purvanchal Expressway used a workforce of 10,000 but under the lockdown conditions, it would be engaging a reduced workforce of 4,835 with strict adherence to health protocols. Similarly, Bundelkhand Expressway project normally engages around 6,000 workers in one stretch but under the current restrictions, only 2150 would be engaged while taking all the precautions.

Meanwhile, the resumption of industrial activities in the remaining 56 districts would also be under a tight vigil to ensure that they adhere to the social distancing and lockdown norms. The respective district administrations have been given the authority to ensure that there was no breach of the central government guidelines and Standard Operations Procedure (SOP).

Manufacturing activities are allowed as long as they use a maximum of 50 per cent of the total workforce in individual units, while commercial and secretarial offices of these companies cannot function in the meantime.

From April 20, 11 industries were allowed to start operations subject to the conditions, along with liquor distilleries. These include steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, garments (excluding apparel), foundries, paper, tyre, common effluent treatment plants and sugar mills. However, only the manufacturing and industrial units were permitted to function and not their headquarters or administrative offices.

However, the owners of micro, small and medium units seemed to have been caught between the devil and the deep sea. “The strict SOPs are difficult to be followed. While on one hand the MSME units want to resume operations as they have already incurred so much losses due to the lockdown, on the other, they are finding it risky to engage the workforce with proper medical testing. Moreover, many of the unit owners do not have the means to ensure testing of the workforce,” says DS Verma, an office bearer of the Indian Industry Association.

He adds that even if the operations are resumed and any of the workers test positive for the virus while being at work, then the harsh norms including FIR on owner, action under NSA, National Disaster Act and Epidemic Act will be difficult to bear. “Consequently, the MSMEs will wait more as they lack the facilities which are required to fulfil the pre-conditions for resumption,” says Verma.

In the meantime, the state industrial authorities are also getting applications from industrial unit holders seeking permission to resume operation and reaching out to the respective district administrations to issue passes to the workers. As per Principal Secretary, Industry, Alok Kumar, the resumption of industrial operations will be a slow process as it needs the nod of respective DMs. Operations would be resumed only with 25-50 percent of the total workforce.

As per the industries department, over 5,200 units manufacturing essential items are operational in the state currently. These include 99 units producing sanitizers, 412 units manufacturing medical equipment and medicines and 70 units producing personal protective equipment like masks, PPE kits, gloves, goggles, N- 95 masks, ventilators and other medical products. Over the past few days, 61 drug licences have been issued for manufacture of medical equipment and medicines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 Coronavirus Expressways
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp