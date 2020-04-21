STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why is government not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers: Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked when would this government listen and reduce the prices of petrol and diesel.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday asked the government why it was not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the country when crude oil rates have plunged to record lows.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked when would this government listen and reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, which continued to sell at Rs 69 and Rs 62 per litre respectively in India.

"Prices of crude oil have fallen to unexpected levels in the world, yet why is petrol in our country sold at Rs 69, diesel at Rs 62. It is good that prices have fallen in this disaster. When will this government listen," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Voicing similar views, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said oil prices have fallen below USD 0, yet this government is silent and not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel.

"WTI Crude Oil price plunges below USD 0 per barrel! We, the People, are still paying Rs 69.59 for Petrol Rs 62.29 for Diesel. (Delhi) "Why is Modi Government mum? Will 'Self Styled Nationalists' at least now become 'Rationalists' and demand relief?," Surjewala tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked what was holding the government from reducing when their prices have fallen drastically low internationally.

He said last night was a "historical moment" that saw unprecedented fall in the international crude oil prices, as manufacturers have no storage capacity left.

"Why is the government not transferring this reduction in oil prices to end-users like farmers and the middle class. This relief will go a long way to help them. But why are you not transferring this relief to end-users," he asked.

Khera alleged that the government made a profit of Rs 10,714 crore with every one USD fall in crude oil prices.

"Why is the government not transferring some part of this profit to the consumers in India," he asked.

He alleged that while there were no takers for oil in the United States, why did India, which is now the 10th largest importer from the US, refused to buy this oil at such low prices.

Khera said at a time when the country was in the midst of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and people were finding it difficult to even get food, the government was still "busy making profit out of crude oil".

