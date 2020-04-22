80-year-old mother of Canadian MP stuck in Punjab due to COVID-19 lockdown

By ANI

LUDHIANA: Amarjit Kaur, the mother of Canadian MP Sukh Dhalowal, is among the many Indo-Canadians who are stranded in Punjab due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the 80-year-old is in no hurry to return home as she feels those who have families and businesses in Canada should fly back first.



"There are 25,000 to 30,000 Canadians people who are struck here. I have told my son to allow them to travel first as they have jobs in Canada. Some of them even run businesses there. Earlier also eight planes were sent to Canada from India, now I believe that 1-2 more flights will get operational soon from here."



"I am comfortable staying in Sujapur, I am not facing any kind of problem. I also have a servant here to take care of me," she added.

Kaur had returned to India a couple of months back to visit her native village Sujapur in Ludhiana district.

She said that she had come to Punjab to escape the extremely cold weather of Canada.