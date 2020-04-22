STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aligarh doctor booked for 'mishandling' COVID-19 patient, not reporting to authorities

It said that despite symptoms of coronavirus, the doctors at the hospital did not test him for COVID-19 or inform the authorities about the same.

By ANI

ALIGARH: An FIR has been registered against a doctor at Shifa Hospital in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh for alleged negligence in handling a coronavirus patient and not reporting to authorities about his symptoms.

According to the police, Shifa Hospital director, Dr. Praveen Chughtai has been named as an accused.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 3 of the Disaster Management Act at Dehli Gate police station here.

"Mehrajuddin, a local of Dehli Gate area, was found positive for coronavirus. When his history was checked, it was found that he had all the symptoms of COVID-19. He was treated at Shifa Hospital by Dr. Praveen Chughtai and his wife Dr. Anjum Chughtai," the FIR said in Hindi.

It said that despite symptoms of coronavirus, the doctors at the hospital did not test him for COVID-19 or inform the authorities about the same.

"Despite symptoms of COVID-19, the patient was treated with negligence by Dr. Praveen, and authorities were not informed about the same. The patient was not tested either even though the disease has been declared as a pandemic. This action has resulted in the spread of COVID-19," it added.

