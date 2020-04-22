Assam detention centres begin releasing ‘foreigners’

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A process is underway in Assam to release declared ‘foreigners’ from the detention centres in deference to a recent order of the Supreme Court that was followed up by the Gauhati High Court.

In a bid to decongest the detention centres over COVID-19 pandemic, the SC had on April 13 directed the release of declared foreigners who have been in detention for two years or more. Two days later, the Gauhati HC issued an order directing the border branch of Assam Police to ensure the conditional release of such declared foreigners within the next seven days.

“We shall be submitting the information to Hon’ble Gauhati High Court as per their direction,” Special Director General of Police (Border) Mukesh Aggarwal told this newspaper. Officials refused to share the details on the number of people released so far. However, according to a source 83 people had been released.

“Till yesterday, 83 people were released from the six detention centres. The process will continue. The people, who have been released, fulfilled all conditions,” the source said, adding “There are some detainees who haven’t been able to arrange sureties.”

The various Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) deal with the cases of doubtful citizens. When the Border Police suspect an individual’s nationality, it brings the matter to the notice of the Foreigners’ Tribunal.