STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Seven workers trek home from Jhansi, walk 500 km

The laborers said they remained 20 days without work in Jhansi after the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Published: 22nd April 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: Jobless in Jhansi after the coronavirus lockdown, seven migrant workers walked nearly 500 kilometers to reach their village here.

The labourers said they remained 20 days without work in Jhansi after the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Then, as their savings ran out, they decided to set out on foot for their village, Khadar in Balrampur district's Pachpedwa area.

The trek home took seven days.

They reached here on Monday and have been home quarantined by the authorities.

Shiv Prasad was desperate to reach home also because of his sick mother.

"I got information that my 80-year-old mother was ill. I was longing to see her and decided to head home," he said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"We did not have any food with us. But hunger did not deter us. Our only aim was to reach our destination," he added.

"We faced difficult situations often but did not lose hope," he said.

They walked day and night, often just getting four or five hours of sleep, according to Shiv Prasad.

Local people, and sometimes policemen, gave them food, he said.

"Our only job was to walk. We would rest under a tree when we felt tired and after stopping for 10 or 20 minutes, we started again," he added.

Prabhudayal is among those who accompanied him when they set out from Jhansi on April 14.

"We had hoped to get a lift from some passing vehicle but had no such luck," he said.

"My mobile also fell somewhere while I was running after a vehicle. We walked almost continuously for nearly seven days," Prabhudayal said.

Just the thought of their waiting families egged them on, he added.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the seven labourers were screened and then sent into home quarantine for 14 days.

A police team is keeping an eye on them to ensure that they do not mingle with others, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jhansi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp