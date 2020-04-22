STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Bhopal youth refuses to cremate father fearing coronavirus infection

As the fear of coronavirus spread has gripped the nation, a youth in Bhopal has refused to cremate his father who died from COVID-19 infection. The cremation was done by Tehsildar Gulab Singh.

Published: 22nd April 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: The world is witnessing scary moments as near and dear ones are refusing to perform last rites of their family members who are succumbing to COVID-19.

As the fear of coronavirus spread has gripped the nation, a youth in Bhopal has refused to cremate his father who died from COVID-19 infection. The cremation was done by Tehsildar Gulab Singh.

"Prem Singh who was tested COVID-19 positive died on April 20. At that time his family including his wife, son, and his brother-in-law had said that they would do the cremation in the morning as per Hindu rituals. However, in the morning they backtracked," Singh told ANI.

He further said, "I tried to convince the son to do funeral rites while wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kit. However, he was scared of getting the infection and his mother too supported his decision. Hence, I along with some other people did the funeral of Prem Singh."

The family was present during the funeral but stayed at a distance, he added.

Tehsildar said that though he conducted the funeral to respect with the sentiments of the family, "the reason behind such fear is lack of awareness towards measures that can prevent the spread of coronavirus."

According to government guidelines, friends and family of a person who has died from Covid-19 infection can view the body, but not touch, hug or kiss the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Son refuses fathers cremation Bhopal coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp