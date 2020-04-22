COVID-19: Qatar Airways special flight with 242 Canadians on board departs from Amritsar

By ANI

AMRITSAR: A special flight of Qatar Airways carrying 242 Canadians departed from Amritsar Airport on Wednesday morning.

"Just departed from Amritsar International Airport. Qatar Airways special flight to Montreal, Canada via Doha. 243 passengers on board, all Canadians," state special chief secretary, KBS Sidhu, said on Twitter.



The Centre, last month, had announced a suspension till May 3 of flight services, domestic as well as international carriers, till May 3 in view of stemming the surging cases related coronavirus infection. The move has left thousands of foreigners stranded across various parts of the country.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 19,984. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 640.