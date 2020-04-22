STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five more die of COVID-19 in Gujarat; state toll rises to 95

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,272 after 94 more people tested positive for it in the state on Wednesday.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 95, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while one person from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also suffering from brain tumour, she said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,272 after 94 more people tested positive for it in the state on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad reported 61 new cases, Surat-17, Vadodara- eight, Aravalli-five, Botad- two and Rajkot- one.

Till now, 144 people have been discharged after recovery.

There are total 2,033 active cases.

Of these, 13 patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of 2,020 is stable, the official said.

The state government has so far tested 37,059 samples, including 2,516 in the last 24 hours, she said.

