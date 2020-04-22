Jharkhand: COVID-19 count reaches 49 as four more tested positive

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Total COVID-19 cases reached to 49 as four more people were tested positive on Wednesday in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, eight patients suffering from the virus fully recovered and were sent back to their homes in the last two days. Officials in the health department confirmed that out of the four new cases, three are from Ranchi’s Hindpiri while one is from Garhwa.

“The person who has been tested positive in Garhwa was admitted to Lake View Hospital in Ranchi from March 31 to April 6 while the three other parsons of Ranchi’s Hindpiri seem to have come in direct contact with any of the infected persons in the locality,” said Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Out of the total 49 cases tested positive so far, 28 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 3 from Hazaribagh, 2 each from Dhanbad and Simdega. One each from Giridih, Deohgar, Garhwa and Koderma has also been tested positive of coronavirus.

Jharkhand so far has also registered three deaths of coronavirus, two in Ranchi while another person was from Bokaro.

Notably, the State registered first-ever case of coronavirus when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31. She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, was recovered from a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon in Ranchi. Later she was tested positive while others did not show any symptoms of the virus.