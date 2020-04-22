STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K govt grants Rs 1 crore relief for lawyers whose livelihoods hit by COVID-19 lockdown

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir government became the first in the country to extend relief to financially distressed young advocates.

Published: 22nd April 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday granted financial relief of Rs one crore to lawyers whose livelihoods have been severely hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

J-K Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs one crore to Registrar General, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Jawad Ahmad in the presence of High Court Bar Association Jammu president Abhinav Sharma here.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson said J-K Lt Governor G C Murmu handed over a cheque of Rs one crore as relief to financially distressed lawyers whose livelihoods have been severely hit due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

He claimed the Jammu and Kashmir government became the first in the country to extend relief to financially distressed young advocates.

"This step of the government is in continuation of the relief measures announced for various sections of the society including registered building construction workers, MGNREGA job card holders and beneficiaries of various pensionary schemes," he said.

Sharma thanked the LG for the decision.

"We met Lieutenant governor and held a meeting with him over the issue. He approved our request", Sharma told reporters at Raj Bhawan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Jammu kashmir coronavirus lockdown Kashmir lawyers
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp