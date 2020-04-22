J&K govt grants Rs 1 crore relief for lawyers whose livelihoods hit by COVID-19 lockdown

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday granted financial relief of Rs one crore to lawyers whose livelihoods have been severely hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

J-K Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs one crore to Registrar General, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Jawad Ahmad in the presence of High Court Bar Association Jammu president Abhinav Sharma here.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson said J-K Lt Governor G C Murmu handed over a cheque of Rs one crore as relief to financially distressed lawyers whose livelihoods have been severely hit due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

He claimed the Jammu and Kashmir government became the first in the country to extend relief to financially distressed young advocates.

"This step of the government is in continuation of the relief measures announced for various sections of the society including registered building construction workers, MGNREGA job card holders and beneficiaries of various pensionary schemes," he said.

Sharma thanked the LG for the decision.

"We met Lieutenant governor and held a meeting with him over the issue. He approved our request", Sharma told reporters at Raj Bhawan.