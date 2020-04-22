STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru man quarantined for picking up coins from road

The civic authorities and cops rushed to the spot and quizzed him, and in an embarrassing act, they even got him sanitized by spraying disinfectants on him.

Image of coins used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Getting few coins from the road is often seen as a good omen. However, with the COVID-19 scare, picking up a few coins from the road has turned a nightmarish experience for a humble tea seller in Mysuru as not only he was questioned for the act, but also put under quarantined along with his family.

The incident took place in the Boti Bazaar area of Mysuru, where Babu, a resident of Yaraganahalli, came to open his shop after several days owing to shutdown.

And reportedly, he picked up a dozen coins that were strewn around his shop taking it as a good sign after days of misery. However, after he mentioned this casually to others, the news spread like wildfire and some people lodged a complaint with the corporation authorities.

Acting on this, the civic authorities and cops rushed to the spot and quizzed him, and in an embarrassing act, they even got him sanitized by spraying disinfectants on him.

The man was later stamped and ut under 14-days quarantine along with his family.

Confirming this, Mysuru City Corporation health Officer B Nagaraju said that the person has been put under quarantine as a precaution. He added that the man had visited his native place recently. Many had complained about to the authorities as it had triggered widespread fear.

Meanwhile, the authorities are scanning the CCTV footage for contact tracing.

