No Muslim among 101 arrested over Palghar lynching: Maharashtra Home Minister

There is no question of any communal angle in the Palghar lynching incident, said Anil Deshmukh.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:35 PM

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said there was a sound heard in the Palghar lynching video, 'oye bas', but some people circulated it online by calling it 'Shoaib bas' to give it a communal colour

Deshmukh released the names of all 101 accused arrested in the incident. “In the accused list there is not a single person who belongs to the Muslim community, so there is no question of any communal angle in Gadchinchale village,” clarified the Home Minister.

He said that the CID will probe every angle of this incident and submit its report. Sources in the investigative agency said that they have started collecting the CCTV footage of the locations. “We visited the spot and got the footage and will soon examine them as per the sequence. We are questioning the people who indulged in the incident and also tracing the absconding villagers,” said a CID officer on the condition of anonymity.

The police had also got the WhatsApp message from the villagers which was circulated with rumours that the robbers, child-lifters and kidney harvesters' gangs is coming to their villages. “The deceased wrongly taken as the robbers, the officer added.

Anand Kulkarni, the CID officer who is in charge of this probe said it is too early to comment on the incident. “The probe is going at the right direction. Once we get concrete information and come to a conclusion, we will share with others,” Kulkarni said.

